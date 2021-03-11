The BIG Promotional Trade Show has released its programme of exhibitions and roadshows for late 2021 through to 2022.

The BIG New Products Trade Show events this autumn will focus on new products and ranges for the promotional industry, while The BIG Promotional Trade Show exhibitions in 2022 will feature 60 suppliers of promotional merchandise and services from the UK and Ireland.

Event dates are as follows:

The BIG New Products Trade Show — London Heathrow

22 September 2021

The Buckingham Suite, Heathrow/Windsor Marriott Hotel, Ditton Road, Slough, SL3 8PT

The BIG New Products Trade Show — Manchester

29 September 2021

Manchester United Football Club, Sir Matt Busby Way, Stretford, Manchester, M16 0RA

Promotional Showcase — London Elstree

21 October 2021

The Village Hotel Watford/Elstree, Centennial Park, Elstree, WD6 3SB

The BIG Promotional Trade Show — Glasgow

10 March 2022

Glasgow Crowne Plaza Hotel, Congress Rd, Glasgow, G3 8QT

The BIG Promotional Trade Show — Dublin

16 March 2022

Red Cow Moran Hotel, 22 Naas Rd, Fox-And-Geese, Dublin 22

The BIG Promotional Trade Show — Manchester

13 April 2022

Manchester United Football Club, Sir Matt Busby Way, Stretford, Manchester, M16 0RA

The BIG Promotional Trade Show — Surrey

27 April 2022

The Esher Hall, Sandown Park Racecourse, Portsmouth Road, Esher, KT10 9AJ

Visitor registration for these events will open shortly, while exhibitions for the latter part of 2022 and 2023 will be announced in due course.

www.thebpts.co.uk