The BIG Promotional Trade Show has released its programme of exhibitions and roadshows for late 2021 through to 2022.
The BIG New Products Trade Show events this autumn will focus on new products and ranges for the promotional industry, while The BIG Promotional Trade Show exhibitions in 2022 will feature 60 suppliers of promotional merchandise and services from the UK and Ireland.
Event dates are as follows:
The BIG New Products Trade Show — London Heathrow
22 September 2021
The Buckingham Suite, Heathrow/Windsor Marriott Hotel, Ditton Road, Slough, SL3 8PT
The BIG New Products Trade Show — Manchester
29 September 2021
Manchester United Football Club, Sir Matt Busby Way, Stretford, Manchester, M16 0RA
Promotional Showcase — London Elstree
21 October 2021
The Village Hotel Watford/Elstree, Centennial Park, Elstree, WD6 3SB
The BIG Promotional Trade Show — Glasgow
10 March 2022
Glasgow Crowne Plaza Hotel, Congress Rd, Glasgow, G3 8QT
The BIG Promotional Trade Show — Dublin
16 March 2022
Red Cow Moran Hotel, 22 Naas Rd, Fox-And-Geese, Dublin 22
The BIG Promotional Trade Show — Manchester
13 April 2022
Manchester United Football Club, Sir Matt Busby Way, Stretford, Manchester, M16 0RA
The BIG Promotional Trade Show — Surrey
27 April 2022
The Esher Hall, Sandown Park Racecourse, Portsmouth Road, Esher, KT10 9AJ
Visitor registration for these events will open shortly, while exhibitions for the latter part of 2022 and 2023 will be announced in due course.