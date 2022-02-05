Volume 1 / issue 1 of Images magazine rolled off the presses in February 1992. For three decades, then, we’ve been reporting on and promoting the business of garment and textile decoration, while celebrating the many amazing, creative and entrepreneurial people who make this such a vibrant and dynamic industry.
On an anniversary such as this, we could be expected to talk about how marvellous we are and to list our successes and achievements and promote what a great job we do! However, it’s really our valued readers who should be the judge of that and making that particular call. So instead, we asked you for your thoughts and to tell us what Images means to you.
To say that the team was overwhelmed by the response would be an understatement – we were blown away by your feedback. So, to celebrate our 30th anniversary year we’ll be sharing a selection of your comments in each issue of the magazine throughout 2022, and also sharing them here.
We’re profoundly grateful for the many kind and supportive words we have received. Thank you!
February 1992…
… February 2022
Images is the preeminent magazine for the garment decoration industry! I look forward to reading the magazine every month, the articles are always of the highest quality and every month I learn something new. It’s the best resource for learning about what’s going on in the industry outside of your own company.
– Louis Georgiou, Essential Embroidery Design (EED)
What’s fascinating about Images is the scope, range and diversity of content. There is always something to spike our interest, and its articles are about real people sharing genuine enthusiasm and knowledge. The Spotlight section showcases a huge range of innovation and creativity within the industry and is our go-to section. Images feels like the meeting place for every garment decorator where you can keep up to date with what is happening in our industry, learn from others, and share your own experience and knowledge to help others.
– Mark Robson, Wizzprint
From the clear layouts to the informative articles and in-depth discussions about new and upcoming businesses, processes and equipment, Images is an invaluable tool for getting our monthly fix of information about the printing world. Often, browsing the recently arrived edition (or flicking through old ones) will spark inspiration, sending me down a whole new avenue of exploration. I can get all the information needed to help make our decisions and act on the inspiration. Great job guys, we love the magazine and the incredible work that’s put behind it.
– Shabbir Maimoon, Snuggle
Images has always been a fantastic resource and inspiration, providing valuable insight into current issues affecting the industry, now and in the future. The articles have
triggered ideas and important purchases within the business. The new technology section is particularly helpful in shaping our medium and long-term purchasing decisions. Images is a must-read for anyone in the garment and textile decorating industry.
– Roger Kentish, Force Wear
Images magazine is without doubt the number one publication for our industry. It’s always a good read for myself and all our staff. Everyone will always have some article to talk about, the machinery articles give you all the up-to-date spec and detail. A special mention to Tony Palmer’s section – we find it very useful, and it really gives out good solid info on techniques. Appreciated!
– Andrew Smith, Calder Screenprint