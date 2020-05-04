DM Designs Digitising and Embroidery in Woodbridge, Suffolk, has created an embroidery design to show its support for the NHS and key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Donna Mayhew, owner of DM Designs, said: “It was just an in-house project, and my business’s way of saying thank you – I just felt this was a way of using a little creativity, whilst sending out something positive.”

Donna created the embroidery on a single-head, 15-needle Tajima TUMX-C1501 with Madeira Classic 40 thread, using Compucon Stitch & Sew 2 digitising software.

www.dm-designs.net