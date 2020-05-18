Steph Waters, owner of Peach Branding, said: “The design was created for the amazing charity Northern Howls Fundraiser, who support husky and snow dog rescues across the UK and abroad through fundraising for them.

“The bandanas came about after Tara, who created the charity, realised funds were running low due to the current global pandemic.

“This campaign turned out to be a great success, selling 80 of them, and in turn raising vital funds for these beautiful rescue dogs.”

Peach Branding created the bandana design with a heat press from Xpres using Forever Transfer paper from Amaya.

“This idea is running for the month of May only, but after this they’ll be creating a new design for future bandanas,” added Steph.

