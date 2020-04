Evolve Branding has created rainbow ‘Thank You’ T-shirts to help raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

Based in Peterborough, the garment decoration company said it will give all profits from the T-shirts to the NHS as a thank you.

Evolve Branding printed the design onto Gildan Softstyle T-Shirts with 10 colour MS 7000 inks using its 14-station M&R Challenger screen printing machine.

www.instagram.com/evolvepeterborough