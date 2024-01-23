Adding texture to a print can elevate it from a ‘good’ print to a ‘great’ print, believes Kieth Stevens of screen printing ink manufacturer International Coatings.

“Texture adds a tactical distinction that is hard to match with digital or direct-to-garment prints,” he adds.

There are a number of ways texture can be achieved thanks to special effects inks such as puff, suede, glitter/shimmer, gel, and high density (HD) inks. “Contrary to popular belief, special effects inks are easy to use. However, they do require a bit of prep in emulsion thickness and appropriate mesh size.”

As part of the International Coatings display for this year’s tradeshow booth, the team chose this ‘Catwoman’ image.

“It’s not the way she is usually depicted in movies or cartoons, but a bit more modern, with a steampunk influence. This image allowed us to add some textural elements to the print for an extra ‘wow’ effect.”

To add texture to the print, they experimented with a mixture of HD clear and clear glitter base. “We chose the ‘clear’ path to showcase all the details and vibrancy of the colours as well as the shading and nuances of the original image.”