New research has revealed that the textiles, leather and clothing industry has seen the biggest increase in wages in the UK from December 2022 to December 2023.

In December 2022, average weekly earnings sat at £489.18 for the industry, which went up to £549.41 in December 2023. This is an increase of 12.31%, the highest of any industry.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry took second place, with its wages rising from £462.40 to £514.45 over the same period.

The study by Journo Research, with the help of global fintech group Plus500, analysed the latest release from the Office for National Statistics, featuring results from its Wages and Salaries Survey.

