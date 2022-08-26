Damian from Tessleymoor Farm recently set up a new business venture and wanted some workwear to promote his brand, explained Claire Smithson, owner of Cotton Eye Sew.
“He had the artwork professionally designed — being a countryside scene with a range of natural colour tones, we instantly fell in love with it and couldn’t wait to start work!”
The main design consists of 41,313 stitches using embroidery threads from Madeira UK.
It took 43 minutes to stitch out on our Happy Japan HCR3 supplied by Midwest Machinery, added Claire.
Cotton Eye Sew embroidered Russell Europe’s Men’s Short Sleeve Tailored Oxford Shirt (923M), Classic Cotton Polo (569), Softshell Gilet (141) and Softshell Jacket (140) in navy and sky.