Tell us a bit about your business

Daisy Street Limited is a women’s fashion brand selling wholesale and also direct to retail on our own website. Launched in 2012, we are the ultimate online destination for fresh, trend-led pieces that embody female empowerment, individual expression and fun, everyday fashion.

What folding and packing line do you have?

The Thermotron STP100 Automatic Folding Machine, which is designed to fold ready-made clothes quickly and can be easily adjusted to fold various types and sizes of clothes. It has a maximum production capacity of 5,500 garments per eight hours. We also have the Thermotron PV40 Bagging Machine without conveyor and the KL60 Automatic Sealing Machine with adhesive tape. The quoted price for the three items, including installation, was £60,000.