Daisy Street: Thermotron STP100 Automatic Folding Machine, PV40 Bagging Machine and KL60 Automatic Sealing Machine from Adelco
Tay Singh, managing director
Tell us a bit about your business
Daisy Street Limited is a women’s fashion brand selling wholesale and also direct to retail on our own website. Launched in 2012, we are the ultimate online destination for fresh, trend-led pieces that embody female empowerment, individual expression and fun, everyday fashion.
What folding and packing line do you have?
The Thermotron STP100 Automatic Folding Machine, which is designed to fold ready-made clothes quickly and can be easily adjusted to fold various types and sizes of clothes. It has a maximum production capacity of 5,500 garments per eight hours. We also have the Thermotron PV40 Bagging Machine without conveyor and the KL60 Automatic Sealing Machine with adhesive tape. The quoted price for the three items, including installation, was £60,000.
When and why did you buy this equipment?
We bought it in September 2020 and it was installed in October 2020. We bought the Thermotron folding and bagging line to increase our weekly capacity for reprocessing garments.
What other machines did you consider?
We looked at the M&R Amscomatic, the Roq Line and the Dekken.
Why did you choose the Thermotron?
Cost! In the end the difference was marginal, but the service Adelco was offering put it over the line.
Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of the line?
Practice makes perfect. There are plenty of settings on the machine to work with, but just practise. The more you use it, the more you become accustomed to it.
What size runs is it used for?
In the thousands per style, per SKU – it’s high volume, high capacity.
What advice do you have for others thinking of buying a folding and packing line?
Depending on the scale of your business, the capacity of the Thermotron with two people outstrips what three or four packers can do manually, so it allows you to reduce your labour costs by a minimum of two – that’s what we found. Two people gone, but output stays the same.