Why you buy them?

These were bought to streamline the packing section of our fulfilment warehouse and to enable our production teams to be more efficient and productive. The total investment was just under £100k to improve this part of our processes.

What other machines did you look at before purchasing this one?

We looked at several different options from Beck, Roq and a couple of others as well.

What do you particularly like about the new machines?

The folder is impressive in its throughput, with the option to set up multiple profiles for different garments. It uses air to fold the garments so as to produce an even fold and in order not to damage the garment.