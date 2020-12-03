Snuggle: Pregis CE SX Bagging Machine and Texfinity Garment Folding Machine from Friedheim
Akil Thathia, director
Tell us a bit about your business
We specialise in DTG printing and provide an array of services for companies large and small. We can provide print-on-demand/fulfilment services through to larger contract fulfilment printing.
What are the latest folding and bagging machines you have bought, and when did you buy them?
We have bought a couple of the Pregis CE SX bagging machines, and the Texfinity folding machine. The folder was purchased in June 2020 and the Pregis machines were installed in October 2020.
Why you buy them?
These were bought to streamline the packing section of our fulfilment warehouse and to enable our production teams to be more efficient and productive. The total investment was just under £100k to improve this part of our processes.
What other machines did you look at before purchasing this one?
We looked at several different options from Beck, Roq and a couple of others as well.
What do you particularly like about the new machines?
The folder is impressive in its throughput, with the option to set up multiple profiles for different garments. It uses air to fold the garments so as to produce an even fold and in order not to damage the garment.
Is there anything you’d like to see in an upgrade or don’t particularly like about them?
The touch panel on the front of the Texfinity could do with being a bit bigger and a bit more responsive.
What are they like to operate?
If you do the initial set up correctly then after that it’s easy – just load your garment and let the machine do the rest.
What type of work is it used for?
We use it for everything from print-on-demand to our larger orders. It can do up to 800 per hour, not that we can load it that quick!
What would be your advice to others thinking of buying folding and bagging machines?
Do your research to see what works for your company; this set-up worked for us, but the alternatives are viable options too. It all depends on your workflow and internal processes.