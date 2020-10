Did you look at any other machines before buying the Brother?

We looked at a number of machines, but felt further development was required. Already having Brother DTGs in our business for 10 years, we are familiar with the software, servicing and support from Sean [Barker] at AJS.

What are the printer’s main advantages?

For me, they are a plug-and-play type of machine that is very user-friendly with a very simple cleaning schedule.

Is there anything you’d like to see in an upgrade or don’t particularly like about it?

Personally, I would like to see a twin-bed system. Also, I would like the ink and consumables prices to be reduced.

What’s it like to use?

Simple and straightforward–minimal experience is required.

Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

Having a strong workforce with lots of experience and a constant flow of work helps us at DTB get the most out of it.

What sort of work is it used for?

All types of work – fashion, promotion – and any quantity from 1 to 500. We have done as many 2,000 T-shirts on white in the past.

What other machines do you have?

We run MHM screen print machines and have over 12 machines spread over two sites.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a DTG machine?

DTGs are evolving all the time, so be sure to do your due diligence prior to purchase.

