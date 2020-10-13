What is the latest direct-to-garment (DTG) machine the business has bought?

Our latest addition is an additional Brother GTX machine, which is at our Lincoln site. We purchased this at the beginning of the year.

Did you buy it to replace a machine, because you were starting to do DTG, or some other reason?

No, we have further DTG machines within the business and have operated in the DTG market for almost 10 years now. We purchased our new machine to give us extra capacity due to increased demand.

How much did it cost?

Approximately £17,500.