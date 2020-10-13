Direct Textiles & Bags: Brother GTX from AJS
Nicholas Roberts, production manager
Tell us a bit about your business
DTB Europe (Direct Textiles & Bags) is the evolution of two businesses, Direct Textiles and Direct Trade Bags, which merged in 2017. Both were involved in mass screen printing on textile-based products. As experts in both bags and garments, they merged to become a stronger and more focused business on the ever-changing markets. Product development has seen an increase in our in-house transfer system that has become very popular with many of our customers and is going from strength to strength. Further research and development across the entire business is allowing us to see new opportunities which we hope to exploit in the future.
What is the latest direct-to-garment (DTG) machine the business has bought?
Our latest addition is an additional Brother GTX machine, which is at our Lincoln site. We purchased this at the beginning of the year.
Did you buy it to replace a machine, because you were starting to do DTG, or some other reason?
No, we have further DTG machines within the business and have operated in the DTG market for almost 10 years now. We purchased our new machine to give us extra capacity due to increased demand.
How much did it cost?
Approximately £17,500.
Did you look at any other machines before buying the Brother?
We looked at a number of machines, but felt further development was required. Already having Brother DTGs in our business for 10 years, we are familiar with the software, servicing and support from Sean [Barker] at AJS.
What are the printer’s main advantages?
For me, they are a plug-and-play type of machine that is very user-friendly with a very simple cleaning schedule.
Is there anything you’d like to see in an upgrade or don’t particularly like about it?
Personally, I would like to see a twin-bed system. Also, I would like the ink and consumables prices to be reduced.
What’s it like to use?
Simple and straightforward–minimal experience is required.
Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?
Having a strong workforce with lots of experience and a constant flow of work helps us at DTB get the most out of it.
What sort of work is it used for?
All types of work – fashion, promotion – and any quantity from 1 to 500. We have done as many 2,000 T-shirts on white in the past.
What other machines do you have?
We run MHM screen print machines and have over 12 machines spread over two sites.
What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a DTG machine?
DTGs are evolving all the time, so be sure to do your due diligence prior to purchase.