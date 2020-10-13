Tell us a bit about your business

We are an online printing company and have been trading for over 15 years. It’s not just garments – we offer mugs and various sublimation items, laser and diamond engraving, posters and wall vinyls –a bit of everything! All items are produced in-house as we like to control the quality of what we produce. Following new trends and having experienced an increase in the demand for mug and T-shirt printing drop ship fulfilment services, we have made a bold decision to concentrate in these products, in addition to our online print-to-order customers.

What machine have you bought?

With the growth we could already see in our garment printing, the only problem we had was physically producing the orders. We had been happily using three Epson [SureColor] F2000 DTG printers – each with an operator, two [Roland] VersaCamm print-and-cut machines – again, with operators for artwork and pressing, yet through no fault of these machines we simply could not get the level of orders printed daily that we had the demand for. We needed a new solution and having researched what was available we knew the time was right for us to invest in a Kornit. The machine, the dryer and the web development work we needed to do will take this to a quarter of a million pound investment for us. It was a big decision that we felt confident about having had lengthy discussions with Julian [Wright] from Amaya. With Julian we looked at the numbers of garments we currently printed, the amount we knew we could confidently grow to and our existing costs, and for us luckily the time was right! The virus pandemic and delivery right at the peak of this gave us a slight wobble, but with hindsight the timing was perfect.