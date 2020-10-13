Tell us a bit about your business

We print custom T-shirts and merchandise for clothing brands, bands, businesses and events through print-on-demand stores, campaign stores, and bulk printing packages.

What is the latest DTG system you’ve bought?

We recently purchased the ‘green button’ system from Resolute that included a Ricoh Ri1000 printer, a Viper Maxx pre-treater and two heat presses. Since installing those we have also added a second Ri1000 and a six-drawer Chiossi e Cavazzuti Dido dryer. We had three secondhand Resolute RJet 5 printers before this. They had seen much better days and were difficult to maintain and keep running, so much so that we outsourced quite a lot of work for a while. At the start of the year we noticed a big increase in demand for DTG printing and decided it was the right time to bring everything back in- house with new equipment.