Fandango UK: TexJet Echo 2 from Amaya
Sally Crayden, director
The business started in a small back bedroom whilst on maternity leave, and was never supposed to be anything more than a sideline. Fast-forward five years and we now have two offices with several full-time members of staff, producing and despatching hundreds of orders per day. Our market is gifts, but we have a specific focus on children and babywear, which have proven extremely popular.
What DTG printer did you buy?
We purchased the TexJet Echo 2 almost a year ago, in August 2019. We had always known that we wanted to incorporate DTG into our business, but as an interim ‘stepping stone’ we purchased the Oki white toner system in February 2019. Due to the huge success the Oki brought our business, we quickly realised the need for a DTG set-up sooner rather than later and therefore took the plunge after just six months.
How much did it cost?
In total we paid £10,862 + VAT, which included on-site delivery and installation, training, a few extra platens and the handy integrated cupboard which it stands on.
We had previously looked at Brother and Ricoh DTG printers and were very keen on the similarly priced Epson SureColor F2100 printer, before eventually settling on the TexJet.
What features helped you decide the Texjet was the right printer for your business?
At the time we had very limited space, so the form factor was a specific consideration – the Echo 2 is a great size if space is an issue as it is narrower than most other printers. Being new to DTG we also loved the idea of the automatic height feature, and the running costs were particularly appealing as they were significantly lower than the other models we had considered due to the cheaper ink costs along with reduced wastage due to manual maintenance.
It’s difficult to fault the TexJet as it just simply works for our needs. If there could be any improvements then I would like to see it print a little faster – particularly on garments where white ink is used – but the speed is on par with similar spec printers on the market.
What’s it like to use?
Operating is extremely simple: within 20 minutes, a brand new member of staff can be confidently printing garments with minimal guidance. To ensure that you get the most out of the machine it is important to get your workflow streamlined – this may involve setting up pre-configured print queues in the RIP software. Once your workflow is right, the printer will just keep churning out as many garments as you can throw at it. Due to our highly streamlined workflow we are able to go from a customer placing an order online to a finished print in as little as two minutes, even on personalised items. We are about to purchase a second TexJet Echo 2 from Amaya as we’ve been so happy with the first.
What type of work is the Texjet mainly used for?
We primarily use the TexJet for printing personalised children’s garments. Due to their smaller size, we can comfortably print, pack and ship up to 300 of this type of garment a day with just a single machine and operator.
What would be your advice to others thinking of purchasing a DTG machine?
Make sure that you understand what the machine can and can’t do, and how you could fit it into your business model. Maintenance of the machine should be at the forefront of your mind, particularly when it comes to the white ink. Ask your supplier to produce example prints on a selection of different garments using your own artwork so that you can examine the output before committing to a purchase.