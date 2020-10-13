The business started in a small back bedroom whilst on maternity leave, and was never supposed to be anything more than a sideline. Fast-forward five years and we now have two offices with several full-time members of staff, producing and despatching hundreds of orders per day. Our market is gifts, but we have a specific focus on children and babywear, which have proven extremely popular.

What DTG printer did you buy?

We purchased the TexJet Echo 2 almost a year ago, in August 2019. We had always known that we wanted to incorporate DTG into our business, but as an interim ‘stepping stone’ we purchased the Oki white toner system in February 2019. Due to the huge success the Oki brought our business, we quickly realised the need for a DTG set-up sooner rather than later and therefore took the plunge after just six months.

How much did it cost?

In total we paid £10,862 + VAT, which included on-site delivery and installation, training, a few extra platens and the handy integrated cupboard which it stands on.