Our embroidery team digitised Teign Bean’s logo in-house using Wilcom embroidery software, explained Christie Stapleton, sales co-ordinator at Watteva Ltd.

“The stitch count was 19,261 stitches across four colours!”

Watteva decorated the Anthem Organic Hoodie (AM01) from Anthem Clothing, using its Barudan six-head embroidery machine and Madeira UK’s Classic embroidery threads.

“Teign Bean were thrilled with the design, and customers have praised their lovely new hoodies,” added Christie.

“We’ve also continued to support their growth with workwear, including aprons, polos and caps.”

www.watteva.com

