European expansion

Bringing embroidery in-house has led to rapid growth. “It gives us more control,” Jake says. “We can offer quicker turnaround times and be more flexible on our pricing. Outsourcing is fabulous but you are relying on other companies. Most of the problems you have with outsourcing aren’t the company producing it but the companies delivering it. That has been tricky.”

Jake recruited a production manager, Kevin Dobson, who had nearly 10 years’ experience in garment printing, plus an apprentice, Bradley Turner. With a heat press and vinyl cutter already in the company’s arsenal, the plan for 2020 is to invest in a DTG printer. Jake also wants to introduce a white-label offering so other companies can outsource their embroidery to Mina and promote it as their own service.

More immediately, Jake has some tidying up to do. He is pulling together the four parts of the business under the branding of The Mina Group, to be united on a new website. There is also a pressing need for new premises as the business is outgrowing its original base. “We have grown from being in a tiny cupboard at the community centre to having five offices there,” Jake says.

Last July, the group took on another site nearby on a 12-month temporary lease, which is the base for the embroidery business. “This allows us a bit of time to find a much larger unit where we have room for our wider expansion plans,” Jake explains. “It’s not ideal to be split between the different locations. We would like to bring everything under one roof. When we move to bigger premises, we will have room for more equipment.”

The Mina Group also opened an office to cover mainland Europe in April 2019, based near Fuengirola in the south of Spain. It is only a print shop at present, with embroidery orders shipped from Blackpool, but it will also add an embroidery set-up in 2020. “In the last six months, a lot has happened,” Jake adds. “It went from being just me to three different offices and seven staff but we are still very small and person-focused. People do business with people rather than a big corporation, and that has worked in our favour. I think now, with everything being so available online, people are a little bit turning back to the roots of business and want a personal connection with a company and wanting to know that a company is not just there for the sale.”