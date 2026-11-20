It’s been a busy six months for Leicester-based printer Tee Xpress. In that time, the company has expanded its premises and installed three new Kornit digital printers, including an Apollo mass production system. The new machines are supporting the rapid growth in demand for Tee Xpress’s print-on-demand (POD) production.

The company, which offers direct-to-garment (DTG), direct-to-film (DTF) and screen print services, bought a Kornit Atlas in July and another in August.

In September, it expanded into a 12,000sq ft unit alongside its original 20,000sq ft premises in Oadby.

November saw the arrival of the Kornit Apollo, which is said to be capable of up to 400 impressions an hour.

The company has also invested in the KornitX cloud-based software platform and global fulfillment network. Previously, artwork and customer order details had to be gathered and passed through production manually. KornitX automates that flow from the website order into Tee Xpress’s production process.

Operations manager Kapil Vaghela commented: “Each order now receives a QR code, scanned at four points: garment picking, printing at the machine, quality checking and packing. This removes manual handling of order information between stages and makes it easier to track each job through the operation. Our customers are benefitting from clearer order tracking and a more consistent process from order to dispatch.”

Kapil added that Kornit has been hugely supportive of the company’s rapid growth. “Their team’s support has given us confidence to keep investing and developing the digital side of the business.”

Tee Xpress has been running since 2024 and is the digital expansion of KDS Group, drawing on more than 30 years of screen-printing experience. It is looking to grow its POD and licensed merchandise work over the next year and build relationships with more brands, online retailers and trade customers.

“Our investment only matters if it makes a difference to our customers. As we grow, I want customers to feel they have a production partner who understands their business and is ready to grow with them,” said Kapil.

Find out more about Tee Xpress here.





