Tee Jays is expanding its headquarters to accommodate the apparel manufacturer’s continuing growth in Scandinavia and Europe.

Based in Svenstrup, Denmark, the updated headquarters will have an additional 6,000sqm of warehouse space, which will increase the company’s storage capacity from 4,000 pallet spaces to 12,000 pallet spaces.

The construction commenced in June, and is expected to be completed by December 2023.

www.teejays.com