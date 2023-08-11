Avery Dennison has partnered with Wolves FC to create a limited edition jersey marking the release of the club’s documentary 1967: When LA Wolves Conquered the USA.

Fans will be able to scan the official smart embellishments on their jersey to reveal a unique Wolves experience. The jerseys will debut at premiere events in Los Angeles, California and Wolverhampton, to launch the documentary, which is due for release in September.

Wolves was one of the first football teams to visit the US in 1967, as part of the inaugural soccer league season there. Twelve football clubs from around the world took part in the event, which culminated in Wolves winning the cup final.

