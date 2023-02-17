Bold, branded, coordinated kit is the style hat-trick for many sports clubs and teams — check out our line-up of current sporty styles for your customers

SF’s Women’s/Kids’ Fashion Leggings

Made from a polyester/elastane blended fabric, these stretch styles feature a white jacquard waistband that is ready for decoration with both sublimation and vinyl printing.

Quadra’s Teamwear Shoe Bag

This sports bag has large side panels, which are perfect for rebranding. It also features a simple webbing carry handle and wipe clean interior.

Russell Europe’s Authentic Sweats

This collection now offers more sizes: size 4XL for the Sweat, Hooded Sweat and Zipped Hood Jacket for men in convoy grey, and 5XL in black and French navy; and 2XL for the Hooded Sweat and Zipped Hood Jacket for women in black, French navy and light Oxford.

Beechfield’s Teamwear Competition Cap

This athletic cap with a striking two-colour accent offers a perfect keepsake for sports days, contests and clubs. Perfect for print and embroidery, the cap features a Rip-Strip size-adjuster and is available in 15 colourways.

Just Cool by AWDis’s Contrast Cool T

Made from the brand’s own Neoteric fabric, this 100% polyester T-shirt is both moisture-wicking and quick-drying. Available in 22 colourways, it’s finished with a classic, self-fabric crew neck and raglan sleeves.

Spiro Activewear’s Team Spirit Polo

This lightweight, breathable polo shirt is made from a polyester, waffle-knit mesh fabric with a Cool-Dry moisture-wicking finish. Available for both men and women, it comes in several colour options.

Result Clothing’s Holkham Down Feel Jacket

Available for both men and women, this lightweight jacket is designed with plenty of access for decoration with embroidery. It’s made from a soft-touch, ripstop micro-peach outer fabric with a StormDri water-repellent finish.

Kustom Kit’s Compact Stretch Tee

From the Gamegear range, this crew neck T-shirt is perfect for decoration with sublimation and heat transfer printing. Available in four colours, it is made from a soft, compact, stretch polyester fabric with ergonomic seaming and moisture-wicking properties.

For more sports & teamwear options from leading brands, check out our February 2023 issue here