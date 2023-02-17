Bold, branded, coordinated kit is the style hat-trick for many sports clubs and teams — check out our line-up of current sporty styles for your customers
SF’s Women’s/Kids’ Fashion Leggings
Made from a polyester/elastane blended fabric, these stretch styles feature a white jacquard waistband that is ready for decoration with both sublimation and vinyl printing.
Russell Europe’s Authentic Sweats
This collection now offers more sizes: size 4XL for the Sweat, Hooded Sweat and Zipped Hood Jacket for men in convoy grey, and 5XL in black and French navy; and 2XL for the Hooded Sweat and Zipped Hood Jacket for women in black, French navy and light Oxford.
Just Cool by AWDis’s Contrast Cool T
Made from the brand’s own Neoteric fabric, this 100% polyester T-shirt is both moisture-wicking and quick-drying. Available in 22 colourways, it’s finished with a classic, self-fabric crew neck and raglan sleeves.
Result Clothing’s Holkham Down Feel Jacket
Available for both men and women, this lightweight jacket is designed with plenty of access for decoration with embroidery. It’s made from a soft-touch, ripstop micro-peach outer fabric with a StormDri water-repellent finish.