Created for Off The Fence, the Team Hope collection of T-shirts have been designed by artists and designers such as The Postman and Sam Bailey.

£10 from the sale of each limited edition T-shirt goes to the charity, which works to restore the lives and hopes of people experiencing homelessness, women in difficulty, and vulnerable school children.

“Team Hope is more than a brand; it’s a movement aimed at levelling the playing field for those who have been dealt an unfair hand,” says Roy Stannard, Team Hope’s CEO.

“We exist to ensure the vulnerable in our cities are seen, heard, and understood. It’s about literally wearing our hearts on our sleeves, demonstrating our commitment to fostering empathy, inclusivity, and compassion. With every purchase, our customers become a part of this remarkable journey, a journey that gives extra time, attention, and care to those whom society has unfortunately overlooked.”