Our October 2023 issue’s decorated product of the month is in fact a collection of charity T-shirts, all of which we’d happily frame and put up on our office wall
Created for Off The Fence, the Team Hope collection of T-shirts have been designed by artists and designers such as The Postman and Sam Bailey.
£10 from the sale of each limited edition T-shirt goes to the charity, which works to restore the lives and hopes of people experiencing homelessness, women in difficulty, and vulnerable school children.
“Team Hope is more than a brand; it’s a movement aimed at levelling the playing field for those who have been dealt an unfair hand,” says Roy Stannard, Team Hope’s CEO.
“We exist to ensure the vulnerable in our cities are seen, heard, and understood. It’s about literally wearing our hearts on our sleeves, demonstrating our commitment to fostering empathy, inclusivity, and compassion. With every purchase, our customers become a part of this remarkable journey, a journey that gives extra time, attention, and care to those whom society has unfortunately overlooked.”
Jim Cunliffe, operations consultant at garment decoration business Jamroll, explains the team chose Stanley/Stella as its staple garment brand because it offers “a consistent, high-quality shirt”.
Customers currently have a choice between the 155gsm raw-edged Imaginer, called Raw on Team Hope’s website, and the heavier, classic cut 220gsm Sparker, which they are calling Original.
“We hope to be adding Blaster to the style choice, which we’ll launch as Jumbo for a more over-sized and relaxed fit,” he reports.
“The garments are printed direct-to-garment using the Kornit Atlas Max. The ability to custom print/individually number each garment along with an accompanying certificate of limited edition authentication was key to Team Hope’s exclusivity.”
More batches using designs from different artists are planned once the initial six designs have sold out, adds Roy. T-shirts can be bought at www.teamhope.life.