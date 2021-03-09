Tayprint has installed Kornit Digital’s Avalanche HD6 system to enable on-demand direct-to-garment production.

The Dundee-based company, which predominantly provides large-format digital printing, implemented the new technology to effectively replace the use of screen printing within its operations.

“Screens were no longer economical, and Kornit provided the reliable, robust solution and support we needed,” commented James Miller, general manager at Tayprint.

“The finished garment has terrific hand feel, for a better product that’s easy to sell to our customers.

“With this fast, efficient digital technology in place, we expect to expand this part of our business, and have produced a model to integrate with online business start-ups, which would’ve been a poor fit for screen-based print operations.”

“Today’s consumers are increasingly thinking and operating in digital terms, and it’s on suppliers to evolve and meet their demands using digital means,” added Chris Govier, managing director of Kornit Digital EU.

“Screens will always have their place, suited to bulk orders of graphically simple products, but producers need a capability for on-demand production at the speed of digital, which is what Kornit provides.

“Tayprint is clearly intent on growing their business by giving the market what it demands, and we have no doubt they will succeed.”

www.kornit.com

www.tayprint.com