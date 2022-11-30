Target Transfers is inviting garment decorators to attend what it promises will be the “biggest vinyl event of 2022”.
The Vinyl Summit on Wednesday December 7 will present a range of equipment and vinyls for heat transfer printing including Stahls’ and Hotronix heat presses and Graphtec and Silhouette vinyl cutters.
The free event will also feature talks on heat transfer vinyl techniques by experts from Graphtec GB, Stahls’ and Target Transfers. It will take place from 10am to 1pm at Target Transfers’ base in Braintree in Essex at its Heat Printing Innovation Centre.
Andy Rogers, marketing manager at Target Transfers, said: “Anyone wanting to level up their heat transfer vinyl game will really benefit from attending this event. Together with Graphtec, we will show you a host of great applications that you can deliver to your customers.
“We will show you how to cut advanced vinyl products, such as high build, and also show you how to master the art of fusing heat transfer vinyl to any garment or hat.”
Ellen Wain, business development and product specialist at Graphtec GB, added: “We are thrilled to be co-hosting the 2022 Vinyl Summit with Target Transfers. We are looking forward to showing how our Graphtec cutting plotters and Silhouette craft products complement Target’s heat transfer vinyl products and demonstrate the range of solutions we can offer.”
Register in advance to attend the Vinyl Summit at www.targettransfers.com/events