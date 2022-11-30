Target Transfers is inviting garment decorators to attend what it promises will be the “biggest vinyl event of 2022”.

The Vinyl Summit on Wednesday December 7 will present a range of equipment and vinyls for heat transfer printing including Stahls’ and Hotronix heat presses and Graphtec and Silhouette vinyl cutters.

The free event will also feature talks on heat transfer vinyl techniques by experts from Graphtec GB, Stahls’ and Target Transfers. It will take place from 10am to 1pm at Target Transfers’ base in Braintree in Essex at its Heat Printing Innovation Centre.

Andy Rogers, marketing manager at Target Transfers, said: “Anyone wanting to level up their heat transfer vinyl game will really benefit from attending this event. Together with Graphtec, we will show you a host of great applications that you can deliver to your customers.