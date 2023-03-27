Target Transfers has announced the takeover of Jester Prints production and fulfilment after the retirement of its owner Geoff Thorne.

Production of Jester Prints’ transfers will switch over to Target Transfers’ manufacturing and fulfilment centre in Braintree in Essex from 6 April.

It follows owner Geoff Thorne’s decision to retire after running the business for nearly 50 years, building up into a leading textile transfer manufacturer, based in Highbridge in Somerset.

Martin Borley, managing director of Target Transfers, a GroupeStahl company, said: “These changes will bring significant benefits to Jester Prints customers, including increased capacity, enhanced product offerings and improved efficiencies in production and fulfilment.

“Target Transfers is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and service that Jester Prints is known for and looks forward to serving both new and existing customers with the same level of care and attention to detail.

“We are delighted to be able to support our good friend Geoff and Jester Prints and welcome his customers to the Target Transfers family. We are confident that this arrangement will further strengthen our position in the market and provide all customers with even greater choice and speed of supply.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Geoff, who has been a fixture in the heat transfer industry for almost 50 years and a very dear friend. I know I speak for the whole industry in wishing Geoff a happy retirement. We are honoured to continue his legacy and build on the solid foundation that he has established over the years.”

Announcing his retirement, Geoff said: “I want to thank all my customers through the years so much for making Jester their preferred supplier of custom heat transfers. I always tried to make the customers and their requirements my first priority and hope that reflected in the personal service given to them all.”

www.targettransfers.com