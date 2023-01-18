Target Transfers has announced it is introducing new layouts, no minimum order quantity and shorter turnaround times for its UtraColour Max direct-to-film (DTF) heat transfers.

From today, customers can order just one customised UltraColour Max sheet through its online Easyview portal. Also from today, if an order is placed by midnight, Target Transfers will despatch it – or have it ready for collection at its base in Braintree in Essex – the next day. Previously, it offered a two-day turnaround.

Originally available as a 55x55cm jumbo sheet, there is now a total of nine layouts available from today to provide customers with more flexibility. The heat-applied transfers come in sizes from A3 down to A8 plus 10x10cm and 6x6cm.

Launched in the UK in May last year, UltraColour Max transfers are digitally printed using a special DTF process developed by Stahls’, Transfer Express and Target Transfers. They are available in unlimited colours and can be used on cotton, polycotton and stretch garments.

Announcing the introduction of no minimum order quantity, marketing manager Andy Rogers said: “It means that direct-to-film heat transfer is affordable no matter what type of business you are running or what you’re trying to achieve.”

