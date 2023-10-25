Target Transfers has launched a new and improved 80+ transfer wash promise for the Stahls’ UltraColour heat transfers
“Already the heat transfer with the lowest fuse temperature (120°C), UltraColour now lasts even longer with no cracking or fading,” says the UK supplier.
The direct-to-film printing solution from Stahls’, UltraColour Max, is also available exclusively through Target Transfers, offering DTF transfers that decorators can “rely on press after press, and wash after wash”.
