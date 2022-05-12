Target Transfers has introduced a new heat transfer, UltraColour Max, that is designed to provide full-colour graphics for small runs.

The transfers are digitally printed using a special direct-to-film (DTF) process that has been developed by Target Transfers with Stahls’ and Transfer Express.

Already launched in the US, UltraColour Max is available in the UK this month after being previewed at Printwear & Promotion Live! 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham in April.

Target Transfers marketing manager Andy Rogers said: “They are a great option for full-colour graphics when you only need to order one. For those already using our UltraColour transfers, these will complement your existing offering by giving you smaller runs.

“For orders of more than two sheets, UltraColour transfers are still recommended to get the best price point.”

All UltraColour Max transfers will be available by the 55cm by 55cm sheet. Users will be able to load as many transfers as they like onto the sheet to create a gang sheet.

UltraColour Max has been industrially wash-tested to last the lifetime of a garment.

Founded in 1976 and now part of GroupeStahl, Target Transfers is a trade supplier of high-quality heat transfer graphics, based in Braintree in Essex.

www.targettransfers.com