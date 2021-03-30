Target Transfers has launched the new Hotronix 360 IQ Hat Press.

Designed with a 360° print area, as well as individually controlled upper and lower heated platens, the Hotronix 360 IQ enables the user to print the front, back and sides of a cap without removing it from the press.

The Hotronix 360 IQ has a one-size-fits-all platen, enabling the transition between cap sizes without having to change platens. Its one-hand operation promises easy printing, with the heated lower platen allowing for simple application of patches and emblems.

It features a digital time, temperature and pressure display, plus its IQ technology offers cloud-based tracking of the machine operation.

Target Transfers has also introduced its new heat-applied badges, which includes embroidered, woven, rubber 3D embossed and UltraColour SubliBlocker varieties, which are all designed to apply in 30-60 seconds.

