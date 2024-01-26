Designed by one of Tam’s friends, the logo was digitised by David Sharp and contains 9,738 stitches, explained Paul Richardson, owner of Humane Made Studio.

The logo was embroidered onto Beechfield’s Classic Engineered Deep Cuffed Beanie (B385R) in a range of colours, including dusty purple, dusty green, ash, olive green and festival fuchsia, which were all supplied by PenCarrie.

Humane Made Studio decorated the beanies using its Barudan single-head embroidery machines, plus embroidery threads from Madeira UK in seven colours.

“I’ve done various jobs for Tam in the past, including hoodies, tees, aprons, beanies, and we also did a collaboration tote bag,” added Paul.

“There’s always a great response on social media, and she generally sells out of the garments pretty quickly!”

