What are the key design trends in workwear this year?

Wearers are increasingly looking for technically advanced, innovative and high quality clothes that are built to last and look good in work, on site and at play â€“ in essence, ergonomic workwear that can be used not only on site, but for leisure activities too.

What are the current fabric and colour trends in workwear?

Given the importance of comfort and fit, stretch fabrics have been very much to the fore since 2018 with two- and four-way stretch fabrics widely used in all garments, especially in work trousers where freedom of movement and functionality are particularly important.