Second, consumers are asking for garments with heavier weights and boxier fits, following the trends we see in streetwear. We expect this demand to pick up even more steam through the year, and are launching the 205gsm Heavyweight Tee (3010) to meet the demand.

Are there any specific design features that your T-shirt customers are demanding at present?

It really depends on the type of customer, but we’re definitely seeing high demand for a few things. For one, consumers are asking for sustainable garments more than they ever have, and it’s really exciting to see some momentum swinging towards more environmentally conscious consumption. Simply put, customers are putting their money where their values are.

In February we launched the EcoMax Tee (3001ECO), which is made from entirely recycled materials, and we can’t wait to see what our customers create with it.

We’re also seeing demand for more relaxed fits, and premium yet casual garments that are not only soft, but age well — garments you actually want to live in for years to come.

How popular are T-shirts as a brandable product generally at the moment – is demand increasing, steady or decreasing?

We feel that tees will always be one of the best brandable products and one of the smartest merchandising investments you can make. If you’re investing in premium quality garments, your customers will actually wear them — they’ll become a part of their day-to-day lives.

What that means for you is that, thanks to your merch, your brand will show up in front of countless eyes, yielding countless impressions, ultimately meaning a great return on your investment. There’s lots of different types of merch you can create for your business, but not many that can so seamlessly become a part of your customers’ lives.