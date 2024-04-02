Y2K-inspired crop tops, aka ‘baby’ tees, plus sustainable styles, heavier weights and boxier fits are the top style points for T-shirts this year, reports San Ferdinand, UK and European sales and marketing director for Bella+Canvas
What are the key trends in T-shirts for 2024?
While the trends are constantly evolving, there are a few notable ones to keep an eye on.
First, Y2K trends came back strong last year, and seem to be sticking around in 2024. We launched a full range of Baby Tees, inspired by the classic, shrunken silhouettes of the ‘90s and early 2000s, which are a great starting point if you’re looking to lean into the Y2K buzz.
Second, consumers are asking for garments with heavier weights and boxier fits, following the trends we see in streetwear. We expect this demand to pick up even more steam through the year, and are launching the 205gsm Heavyweight Tee (3010) to meet the demand.
Are there any specific design features that your T-shirt customers are demanding at present?
It really depends on the type of customer, but we’re definitely seeing high demand for a few things. For one, consumers are asking for sustainable garments more than they ever have, and it’s really exciting to see some momentum swinging towards more environmentally conscious consumption. Simply put, customers are putting their money where their values are.
In February we launched the EcoMax Tee (3001ECO), which is made from entirely recycled materials, and we can’t wait to see what our customers create with it.
We’re also seeing demand for more relaxed fits, and premium yet casual garments that are not only soft, but age well — garments you actually want to live in for years to come.
How popular are T-shirts as a brandable product generally at the moment – is demand increasing, steady or decreasing?
We feel that tees will always be one of the best brandable products and one of the smartest merchandising investments you can make. If you’re investing in premium quality garments, your customers will actually wear them — they’ll become a part of their day-to-day lives.
What that means for you is that, thanks to your merch, your brand will show up in front of countless eyes, yielding countless impressions, ultimately meaning a great return on your investment. There’s lots of different types of merch you can create for your business, but not many that can so seamlessly become a part of your customers’ lives.
What was the bestselling Bella+Canvas tee in 2023 and do you expect this to continue in 2024?
Our staple 3001 is the bestselling shirt at Bella+Canvas. It’s tried and true. Our customers and their customers know they can trust its classic fit and quality construction. It also comes in our largest variety of colours, so there’s truly a shade to match any project. We think this style will continue to be a leader for us, and are really excited to see the 3001ECO pick up steam this year.
Our collection of women’s Baby Tees has also been a huge success as customers are leaning into the ‘90s and early 2000s aesthetics. While we feel that we’ve done a great job paying homage to those classic Y2K styles, we’ve really ushered them into the modern age with incredibly soft and versatile micro-rib construction that simply fits and feels incredible, no matter the customer.
We feel that that’s definitely contributing to the success of the collection, and we’re excited to see how our customers make use of them this year.
How do you see T-shirt product development progressing over the next few years?
When it comes to developing products for Bella+Canvas, we will continue to lead the industry in practices that demonstrate a respect for both the people and our planet. The EcoMax Tee we launched in 2023 is a great start. But looking ahead we’re really excited to continue innovating with the health of our planet and employees top of mind.
What’s the single best piece of marketing and sales advice you can give to Images readers to help them sell more T-shirts?
Be familiar with your garments and speak to your customers from your personal experience. They trust that you’re the expert. Making a personal connection with them by sharing your knowledge will help develop a return-customer relationship built on a foundation of trust.