The CEO of embroidery machine manufacturer Tajima Group came over from Japan to open the new headquarters of AJS Embroidery Services in Nottingham today.

Hidetoshi Kojima, who cut the ribbon at the new 12,500 sqft building, said it was “Amazing!”. He added: “[MD] Tony [Dorsey] has invested a lot in the new building and also new staff as he continuously wants to grow.” Tajima Group, he said, believes the UK is an important market and the company wants to grow here alongside AJS.

The event, which included Mattias Nordin from thread-colouring technology company Coloreel as well as many customers, such as Ian Ault and Mark Somerfield from DTB, allowed visitors to take a tour of the bright and modern premises.

On the ground floor is a large area for goods in and out, with a row of Tajima embroidery machines ready to be dispatched along with Polytech DTF printers. Also on this level is the testing area where each machine is put through its paces before being installed, and the spacious showroom, where customers can see the latest products the company distributes, including a Coloreel thread-colouring unit attached to a Tajima single-head embroidery machine. It is, notes sales manager Scott Mason, a big change from the old premises and allows customers to fully appreciate what AJS has to offer.

Tony Dorsey said he was proud of the new building. “I hope I’ve set the foundation for the next 28 years and beyond for the next younger generation of AJS to lead the way as we have done for the past 28 years.”

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk