Coloreel has formed a new partnership with embroidery machine specialist Tajima Europe to make its instant thread colouring available to more garment decorators.

It will see the two companies collaborate on projects that will find ways to integrate the innovative technology with Tajima’s industrial embroidery machines for customers across Europe.

The partnership is at an early stage but Tajima Europe’s general manager, Franck Raynal, said Tajima was already seeing customers express an interest in Coloreel’s offering.

“Coloreel technology is bringing new blood into our industry. The challenge is finding the best solution to add it to existing machines.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to work with Coloreel technology. I want to see how far and how we best integrate Coloreel into our solutions.

“Our customers are attracted by the new technology that Coloreel brings. They want to find out more and to see what can be made by this new way of colouring. I want to inspire our customers to see the benefits of adding this new technology to their embroidery machines.”

Raynal, who started off in the industry as a digitiser and working on embroidery software development, said that he was intrigued by the unexplored effects and colour effects that could make complicated designs possible.

“Coloreel brings a stronger value to our offering. The technology widens the possibilities of personalisation of products, bringing so many colours to the table. The possibilities are unlimited.”

Tajima Europe was also attracted to Coloreel’s instant thread colouring technology because of its sustainability credentials. The process means less water waste as well as minimising the amount of storage needed when there is just a single thread being used.

“You save thread stock storage and minimise the risk of needing to dispose of the leftover thread reels after a project, which is common in traditional embroidery,” Raynal said.

“And another thing that is very appreciated is the offer of unlimited colours and the loss of stitch stops on the back of the embroidery.”

www.coloreel.com