Embroidery machine manufacturer Tajima Group has acquired its software and technology partner, Pulse Microsystems.

The Japan-based group has relaunched the business as Tajima Software Solutions Inc (TSS), based in Toronto in Canada, to continue developing high-tech solutions for the garment-decorating industry.

Pulse, which has been a partner for Tajima for 20 years, is a specialist in workflow and personalisation automation software for embroidery, print and engraving. Its solutions include developments in IoT – “the internet of things” – connectivity.

The Tajima Group’s CEO, Hidetoshi Kojima, said: “Our vision of providing comprehensive solutions to the product-decorating market depends on integrating world-class software technology with our world-class hardware engineering.

“Pulse’s advanced workflow technologies, cloud platform and its embroidery, vector and image-processing engines enables the Tajima Group to develop new intelligent machine functionality and Industry 4.0 with IoT connectivity.”

TSS managing director Tas Tsonis added: “We are excited to join the Tajima team and participate in its vision of transforming the product decorating industry with innovative solutions elevating scalability and sustainability.

“Pulse has partnered with Tajima for more than 20 years in the development of its advanced embroidery software technologies. Together, Tajima and Pulse are executing on our shared vision of providing innovative complete solutions for product decorators.”

www.tajima.com