“They supplied the artwork, which was then digitised by NetDigitizing — each cape took 50 minutes to embroider, and was made up of 42,000 stitches each in a total of five colours!”

LDN Merch Factory used its Happy Japan HCS3 12-needle, single-head embroidery machine supplied by Midwest Machinery to embroider the garments, using a combination of cotton and polyester embroidery threads from Madeira UK.

The company decorated Premier Workwear’s Waterproof Salon Gown (PR116) in black, supplied by Ralawise, while the white barbers capes were bought from Amazon UK.