Sweats Season
SPONSORED CONTENT
Layer up with Fruit of the Loom
Whatever the style, the colour, the fabric weight or the size, Fruit of the Loom has all you need this sweats season. Fruit offers a full outstanding collection including the favourite hoodies in jacket and pullover styles, classic crew-neck set-in and raglans, a choice of jackets and zip-necks with cadet collars, plus cuffed and open-hem jog-pants to finish any (fall) look.
Comfy Sweat styles for everyone
Fruit of the Loom sweats are available in different styles:
- Set-In Sweats: The simply great all-rounder sweat with fits and sizes for Men, Ladies and Kids. They offer a great choice of colours and always-reliable decoration surfaces. The Set-In Sweats are traditionally a little smarter looking.
- Raglan Sweats: In contrast to the Set-In Sweats the Raglan Sweats offer a more relaxed, sporty feel. They are available in the Classic and Lightweight range. They impress with their fit and the wide range of colours.
- Hooded Sweats & Jackets: Pull it over or zip it up: The Hooded Sweats offer great features, they are designed for all kind of decorations and are available in three different fabric weights. The jacket styles offer the option to wear the hoodie open, part-zipped or fully zipped up to suit the environment. They are available in Fruit’s Classic and Premium ranges.
- Jog Pants: Choose from elasticated-cuff legs available in the Premium and Classic ranges, or open-hem styles in Premium, Classic and Lightweight fabric choices. Plus the adult unisex Jog Pants look great on both Men and Women and Fruit got matching elasticated-cuff kids’ styles in both Premium and Classic collections.
All Sweats are designed for all kinds of decoration – perfect for embroidery and all featuring a 100 % cotton face for excellent, reliable printing.
All Fruit of the Loom sweats are made fairly and in a way that’s increasingly better for the planet. Discover more about our production processes and our comprehensive “Fruit Way” commitments here.