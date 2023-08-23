Australian paint and ink manufacturer, Colormaker Industries, has received this year’s Northern Beaches Sustainability Award. The accolade recognises businesses that are actively pursuing sustainable practices, embedding them into their business planning, operations and marketing.

Northern Beaches mayor Sue Heins presented the award to Colormaker MD David Stuart, who says the company is delighted to have been recognised for its sustainability initiatives.

“What we have achieved has been the culmination of work by many people contributing countless hours over more than 20 years to make this happen,” says David. “I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to each and every of them for the support given to us on our journey.”

Colormaker manufactures Permaset water-based inks and eco-friendly house paints, among other products, with an increasing focus on solvent-free, low-VOC and water-based technologies.

All products are manufactured using 100% renewable energy, most coming from Colormaker’s 100 kW solar array.

www.colormaker.com.au