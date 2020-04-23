Dominic Bunce, director at David Sharp, said: “With our in-house artist, we came up with the idea to acknowledge the vital work being carried out by our key workers, and the importance of staying home to protect the ones we love.

“The designs have been provided free of charge to over 2,000 embroidery companies.

“So far, we have seen the design on a variety of garments from T-shirts to polos, caps and canvas bags.”

The embroidery designs were digitised using Wilcom’s EmbroideryStudio e4.2, and the company sampled the designs using Madeira Classic 40 threads.

