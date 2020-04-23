St David’s Hospice in Llandudno, North Wales, has partnered with printing and embroidery company Jami Q’s to create its bespoke Great Orme Goat T-shirts to help raise funds for the charity and its frontline workers.

Head of fundraising, marketing and communications at St David’s, Margaret Hollings, said: “Following the worldwide news about the Great Orme Goats taking over the town of Llandudno, we came up with the concept of a bespoke T-shirt as it seemed like a fitting tribute to our lovely goat friends, which are regular visitors to the hospice.

“By purchasing a T-shirt, it’s also a great way for people to support us to ensure that we can keep our wonderful clinical colleagues on the front line during Covid-19”.