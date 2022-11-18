Textile print equipment specialist CMYUK has extended its consignment stock-holding service for customers because of supply chain issues and growth in on-demand printing.

It is offering a free bespoke shelf-racked container for all its customers so they can store roll materials in an external space. These are condensation-proof and secure and can hold material rolls up to 5m wide.

It builds on CMYUK’s service supplying roll material consignment stocks to its largest customers. Palletised consignment shipments are available to organisations with large internal repositories.

The company, which specialises in wide-format print equipment and materials, explained that it was making the service standard to all its UK print customers because “they have the same supply chain issues and on-demand requirements as their larger counterparts”.

The benefits of consignment purchasing have been boosted by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global supply chain, including high transportation costs, delays and other logistical issues.

Robin East, group commercial director at CMYUK, said: “There are many advantages to consignment stock procurement and customers have told us that the main reason they haven’t purchased roll materials in this way previously was due to a lack of space. However, everyone tends to have available backyard space.”

At CMYUK, there are no upfront costs for consignment purchases, and only used stock is invoiced at the end of each month. This can help with cash flow as CMYUK customers can invoice their clients for work produced before paying for the materials themselves.

Bulk consignment stock also safeguards against depleted inventories. Stock levels can be replenished automatically or topped up at any time. This ensures a higher degree of flexibility, enabling businesses to cope with non-forecasted peak business periods.

CMYUK also highlighted that consignment stock meant “significantly fewer” customer truck deliveries, reducing costs and lessening customers’ carbon footprint through road transportation.

Damien Clarke, sales director for materials at CMYUK, said: “Our larger customers may have two or three consignment deliveries a month compared to say 10 or so standard deliveries. However, for a smaller customer, a single consignment delivery per month would be more than adequate.

“Customers are happy with the logistics and convenience offered by this procurement service. Consignment order fulfilment means having the reliable assurance of stock on the shelf. This feeds into the whole customer experience that reduces job lead times and provides a tighter, more efficient service.”

CMYUK distributes digitally prepared textiles and materials for all wide-format digital print processes including German-made Pongs textiles and the DuraVibe range of fabrics as well as banner and self-adhesive vinyl, backlit films, soft signage and floor graphics.

