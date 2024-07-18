Showcase & Friends is part of Promotional Showcase and The BIG Promotional Trade Show. It produces networking and social events where industry peers, friends and colleagues can meet at top-class venues to enjoy superb entertainment, great food and good company to put the world and the industry to rights and build lasting relationships.

Attendees at July’s event included Phil Goodman, who took over as CEO of the BPMA (the British Promotional Merchandise Association) in March. He commented: “It’s been a great opportunity for me to meet a lot of industry people in one go – what’s not to like?”

Jason O’Connor, co-founder and managing director of promotional product supplier Total Merchandise, added: “I always look forward to the Showcase & Friends event in the middle of the year, and The Shard must be the pinnacle in London venues.”