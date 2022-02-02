Well-known names from the garment decoration sector have been confirmed for this year’s Fespa Global Print Expo in Berlin.

Alongside sponsors such as Mimaki and Brother, the line-up of print equipment suppliers is set to include Epson, Kornit Digital, Mutoh, M&R and Roland DG.

The array of media and consumables suppliers will include Avery Dennison, Hexis, InkTec, Neenah Coldenhove and Sun Chemical.

Michael Ryan, head of Fespa Global Print Expo, said: “It’s so motivating to have such a strong vote of confidence from the supplier community for Fespa and our power to reinvigorate the speciality print industry after the challenges of the last two years.

“Suppliers who joined us in Amsterdam in October 2021 were reminded of the unique value of live events and the commercial advantage of connecting with customers and prospects face to face so we’re delighted that many more exhibitors will reap these benefits in 2022.

“Now that businesses are back up and running and senior decision-makers are looking to secure their future investments, the importance of live shows to accelerate recovery has never been more significant.”

Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo returned to live events in October, at the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam, after the 2020 events in Madrid were cancelled due to Covid-19.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com