DTG delight “Xpres has continued to grow its presence in the DTG and sublimation markets in 2020 and moves into 2021 with something special!” reports the brand.

The next generation of DTG printer from Epson, the SureColor SC-F3000, is exclusive to Xpres, with demonstrations available now. This production-level printer promises “incredibly low running costs while speedily delivering high-volume, top-of-the-range quality prints”. Highlights include up to 60 full-platen dark T-shirt prints per hour; high-capacity bulk-feed ink solution; less than 9p per ml cost on both colour and white inks; and auto platen gap adjustment.

Epson users can ensure consistent up-time with a choice of CoverPlus service plans, which include access to Epson’s Production Monitor software, giving detailed performance data and remote assistance for service calls. In addition, full technical training is provided to enable users to carry out maintenance and fit Epson’s new replaceable print heads.

“Featuring new Epson production head technology and supplied with a new bulk-ink system and stand, this latest machine is designed to appeal to T-shirt printers with medium to high volume output,” says Xpres. “It is perfect for those that demand top-quality results and print flexibility for a variety of garments.”

Able to produce full-size platen, dark T-shirt prints in less than 60 seconds, the SC-F3000 is positioned above the Epson SC-F2100 in the Xpres DTG product range, which includes a variety of DTG-specific heat presses and pretreatment machines. Epson F3000 and 2100 inks are eco-friendly and meet the Global Organic Textile Standard (Gots), notes Xpres.