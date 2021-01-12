A wide variety of print equipment, including the exclusive-to-Xpres Epson SureColor SC-F3000 and its own brand of dryers, plus new consumables, marks an exciting start to 2021
DTG delight “Xpres has continued to grow its presence in the DTG and sublimation markets in 2020 and moves into 2021 with something special!” reports the brand.
The next generation of DTG printer from Epson, the SureColor SC-F3000, is exclusive to Xpres, with demonstrations available now. This production-level printer promises “incredibly low running costs while speedily delivering high-volume, top-of-the-range quality prints”. Highlights include up to 60 full-platen dark T-shirt prints per hour; high-capacity bulk-feed ink solution; less than 9p per ml cost on both colour and white inks; and auto platen gap adjustment.
Epson users can ensure consistent up-time with a choice of CoverPlus service plans, which include access to Epson’s Production Monitor software, giving detailed performance data and remote assistance for service calls. In addition, full technical training is provided to enable users to carry out maintenance and fit Epson’s new replaceable print heads.
“Featuring new Epson production head technology and supplied with a new bulk-ink system and stand, this latest machine is designed to appeal to T-shirt printers with medium to high volume output,” says Xpres. “It is perfect for those that demand top-quality results and print flexibility for a variety of garments.”
Able to produce full-size platen, dark T-shirt prints in less than 60 seconds, the SC-F3000 is positioned above the Epson SC-F2100 in the Xpres DTG product range, which includes a variety of DTG-specific heat presses and pretreatment machines. Epson F3000 and 2100 inks are eco-friendly and meet the Global Organic Textile Standard (Gots), notes Xpres.
Xpres Dry tunnel dryers The Xpres Dry tunnel dryers are designed and manufactured in the UK and can be built in almost any configuration required. As standard they are available in sizes starting at 2m long with a single 720mm wide belt, through to 4m long tunnels with belts as wide as 1,900mm, with all other sizes available in between.
The Xpres Dry range can also be configured with twin belts, which can run in either the same or opposite directions to handle print output from devices either end of the tunnel. All can be configured to run on gas or electric power.
Xpres Plus Designed to meet the needs of medium to larger printing businesses, Xpres Plus showcases an extensive collection of wide format equipment. “From sublimation, UV and DTG printers to heat presses and calenders, we are geared up to meet the needs of a variety of different enterprises,” explains the brand. “We know that bespoke solutions are often required to meet the growing demands of customers and are committed to servicing those requirements.”
Take a look at the full range of equipment today, including the Xpres Dry range, at www.xpresplus.co.uk.
New consumables To accompany the varied equipment range, the Xpres selection of sublimation blanks has also been updated to include PU leather-style homeware and giftware in a range of contemporary colours. Coasters, keyrings and name badges are all part of the new range, as well as much more.
“There are also new marble-effect mugs for sublimation, plus the addition of large floor mats that are particularly useful with the current Covid-19 measures in place,” says Xpres. “The latest additions also include new textured ChromaLuxe items that are perfect for personalisation.”
Visit the Xpres website to view the full range of personalisation solutions, and contact the brand to book a demonstration for the Epson SC-F3000 in its Inspiration Suite.