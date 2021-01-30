All of Westford Mill’s mesh grocery bags are made using 100% organic cotton and are Gots- and OCS-certified, meaning they are both ethical and sustainable, from manufacturing to finished product. Reusable grocery bags are not only a more planet-friendly way to shop, they’re also a continuing trend that is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. “These effortlessly cool designs are a simple and stylish alternative to single-use plastic bags,” adds Westford Mill.

Organic Cotton Tea Towel (W710) The new Organic Cotton Tea Towel is made from 100% pure organic cotton and is Gots- and OCS-certified. It has a simple, high-quality finish that is not only made to last, but also designed to look great in the kitchen.

The W710 features a handy ‘loop’ for hanging it up in the kitchen and is machine-washable for easy cleaning. The print-ready, premium cotton surface offers the perfect base to have your designs brought to life. The style comes in a selection of staple colourways – black, natural, pure grey and white – so there’s something to complement any interior design scheme or aesthetic.

Refreshed styles for 2021 Not only does Westford Mill have two new design additions for 2021, the brand has also refreshed a lot of existing styles to offer additional colour options. The Cotton Stuff Bag (W115), available in six different sizes, now also comes in classic pink as a colour option – “a fresh, fun hue which lends itself perfectly to seasonal gifting, from Easter and Mother’s Day to baby gender reveal parties”, notes Westford Mill.

For alternative style options, the Jute Midi Tote (W413) and Jute Stuff Bag (W415) are now available in natural/black and black/natural contrast, respectively.

The Organic Cotton Mesh Grocery Bag (W150), EarthAware Organic Marina Mini Tote (W845), EarthAware Organic Marina Tote (W850) and EarthAware Organic Marina Tote XL (W855) now all come in a beautiful pure grey to match Westford Mill’s signature earthy look.

“Our Canvas Wrist Pouch (W520) is now available in a tonal light grey, whilst our Jute Midi Tote (W413) introduces a rich graphite grey to add to a collection of harmonic monochromatic shades,” the brand adds.

