A brand new directory, over 20 new products and a 20% increase in UK stock
“From a small screen printing company to a listed multinational – The New Wave Group is number one in Europe in the promotional textile sector,” reports the company. “Today, the corporate group that operates in the promotion, retail and sportswear markets unites around 50 brands and subsidiaries around Europe. We have selected six of the most comprehensive clothing brands from the group and made them available to you at United Brands of Scandinavia.”
Next-day deliveries United Brands of Scandinavia has been trading since 2005 and is based in the picturesque Valleys of South Wales, where the company has an 80,000sq ft warehouse. This is stocked with the latest styles and bestselling items, enabling the company to provide fast and reliable, next-day deliveries to all its customers in the UK and Ireland.
“We are proud to own and distribute our unique collection of innovative brands, such as Clique, Harvest, Printer, Craft, Projob and United Bag Store. We offer an extensive range of products within each brand which are prestigious, sustainable items, suitable for all aspects of the promotional, bag and workwear industries.”
United Brands has many exciting things to look forward to in 2021, including the launch of its “wonderful, new 2021 United Brands Directory”, complete with all the new and existing products that are available; and a plan to increase stock in the UK by 20%. This will ensure that the company fulfils as many orders as possible next day, thereby maintaining an excellent level of customer service.
Online services United Brands has also continued to develop and improve its ever-advancing website so customers can benefit from the company’s “fantastic online services”.
When logged into your own account, you can review all of the United Brands stock as well as your personal prices, and place orders. This not only saves time with the convenience of placing orders at ease, but it can also save money on freight with a lower minimum order value compared to orders placed through the office. Visit www.united-brands.co.uk to see and experience the great features on offer.
New products For 2021, United Brands is also introducing “over 20 brand-new and wonderful products to advertise across all of our stylish brands.”
The company is especially excited to launch the brand-new Woodlake Jacket (2111037), a functional and stylish puffer jacket from the premium James Harvest brand. A women’s equivalent is also available, and both fashionable styles come in three colours, including a contemporary on-trend moss green.
This padded, functional winter jacket has a reversed waterproof zipper at centre front and side pockets. “It not only oozes style, but is a protective jacket and has a waterproof rating of 5,000WP/5,000MVP,” United Brands advises, noting that the padding is 100% recycled Pes Fellex padding, which is GRS-approved (Global Recycling Standards).
Within the same family is the stylish Harvest Lodgetown softshell, which is available in men’s and women’s sizing. United Brands says this contemporary and purposeful jacket is perfect for the British weather and has a waterproof rating of 3,000WP/3,000MVP, while boasting sophistication and fashion.
The diversity of products sold by United Brands is further extended in 2021 by the addition to its popular Clique brand of a new organic polo (028264) and T-shirt (029364), both of which join its already successful and established eco organic range.