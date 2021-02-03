“From a small screen printing company to a listed multinational – The New Wave Group is number one in Europe in the promotional textile sector,” reports the company. “Today, the corporate group that operates in the promotion, retail and sportswear markets unites around 50 brands and subsidiaries around Europe. We have selected six of the most comprehensive clothing brands from the group and made them available to you at United Brands of Scandinavia.”

Next-day deliveries United Brands of Scandinavia has been trading since 2005 and is based in the picturesque Valleys of South Wales, where the company has an 80,000sq ft warehouse. This is stocked with the latest styles and bestselling items, enabling the company to provide fast and reliable, next-day deliveries to all its customers in the UK and Ireland.

“We are proud to own and distribute our unique collection of innovative brands, such as Clique, Harvest, Printer, Craft, Projob and United Bag Store. We offer an extensive range of products within each brand which are prestigious, sustainable items, suitable for all aspects of the promotional, bag and workwear industries.”

United Brands has many exciting things to look forward to in 2021, including the launch of its “wonderful, new 2021 United Brands Directory”, complete with all the new and existing products that are available; and a plan to increase stock in the UK by 20%. This will ensure that the company fulfils as many orders as possible next day, thereby maintaining an excellent level of customer service.