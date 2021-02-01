Stronger, fitter tougher… And that’s just TriDri’s new workout ranges
“At TriDri, we’ve upped our game with some incredible new apparel,” reports the brand. “Designed for anyone who wants to enhance performance – or just sport the athleisure look – our new ranges are perfect for men, women, or teams. From ‘shapewear’ leggings, through to cropped styles, seamless sets, and fitness masks, they’ll get 2021 off to a flying start.”
Leggings to love 2020 wasn’t just about working from home, it was about working out from home too. So it’s no wonder leggings became the go-to gear; a style that takes you effortlessly from the kitchen-table office to Zoom Pilates in the garden. “But with strong competition, we needed our leggings to go the extra mile,” points out TriDri. “So, we listened to our customers and designed some of our best styles yet, answering every fitness lover’s dreams.”
TriDri says its women’s Hourglass Leggings (TR308) “hug you in all the right places”. With a sculpting high-rise waistband and gentle compressive fit, these ‘shapewear’-inspired leggings win first place in the range for most flattering fit, declares the brand. Available in sizes 8-20, they also have a super-soft finish and, like all its new leggings, feature a handy pocket to stash essentials.
The women’s TriDri Knitted City Leggings (TR219) are a great-looking alternative. “With a stay-put, soft-stretch style and chic herringbone pattern, they promise to take everything in their stride,” promises the brand. “From that last-minute dash for the morning train, to fast-paced city life, a quick gym workout and every moment in between.”
The pick of the crop When it comes to crop tops, TriDri can boast a personal best. “When we released our women’s TriDri Cropped Fleece (TR087) in time for Christmas, it sold out within 12 hours! A great addition to favourites like our women’s TriDri Crop Top (TR019), this new bestseller is available in the latest on-trend shades, including olive and nude.” A fashion-forward twist on a classic style, the TR087 features a high collar with popper fastenings along with a cropped elasticated hem, making it perfect for layering with high-waisted leggings or joggers.
A seamless workout wardrobe With seamless styles more popular than ever, TriDri has added a new seamless set to its latest range. The Women’s Ribbed Seamless ‘3D Fit’ Multi-Sport Leggings and Bra (TR211 and TR213) are said to take fit and freedom of movement to a new level.
“The tubular design has superb stretch for smooth comfort and the body-sculpting bra features removable padding for optional shaping,” says the brand. “Add to that the coolest colours for 2021, like peppermint and nude melange!”
Get your game face on “The world changed beyond all recognition last year,” says TriDri. “But the race to beat the virus isn’t just down to scientists. We’re doing our bit to keep spirits high by adding style to essentials like face masks. The TriDri Fitness Mask (TR100) isn’t just designed for everyday use, it’s also perfect for sports and fitness activities.”
Created in soft, breathable fabric, it’s comfortable, washable and reusable with an adjustable nose bridge and ear loops for a snug fit. With a water-repellent outer layer, breathable foam mid layer, and HeiQ Viroblock treated inner layer, it offers a triple layer of protection to help stop the spread of airborne germs. “So you can keep fitness up without lowering your guard,” adds TriDri.
The latest TriDri ranges are perfect for intense workouts or just lounging around, says the brand. “Like all our apparel, they’re tag-free and ready to rebrand. So you can mix and match, personalise to perfection, and give your customers some winning looks. To see exactly what’s in our locker, head to our exclusive distributor. On your marks, get set, go to ralawise.com.”