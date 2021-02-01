Leggings to love 2020 wasn’t just about working from home, it was about working out from home too. So it’s no wonder leggings became the go-to gear; a style that takes you effortlessly from the kitchen-table office to Zoom Pilates in the garden. “But with strong competition, we needed our leggings to go the extra mile,” points out TriDri. “So, we listened to our customers and designed some of our best styles yet, answering every fitness lover’s dreams.”

TriDri says its women’s Hourglass Leggings (TR308) “hug you in all the right places”. With a sculpting high-rise waistband and gentle compressive fit, these ‘shapewear’-inspired leggings win first place in the range for most flattering fit, declares the brand. Available in sizes 8-20, they also have a super-soft finish and, like all its new leggings, feature a handy pocket to stash essentials.

The women’s TriDri Knitted City Leggings (TR219) are a great-looking alternative. “With a stay-put, soft-stretch style and chic herringbone pattern, they promise to take everything in their stride,” promises the brand. “From that last-minute dash for the morning train, to fast-paced city life, a quick gym workout and every moment in between.”

The pick of the crop When it comes to crop tops, TriDri can boast a personal best. “When we released our women’s TriDri Cropped Fleece (TR087) in time for Christmas, it sold out within 12 hours! A great addition to favourites like our women’s TriDri Crop Top (TR019), this new bestseller is available in the latest on-trend shades, including olive and nude.” A fashion-forward twist on a classic style, the TR087 features a high collar with popper fastenings along with a cropped elasticated hem, making it perfect for layering with high-waisted leggings or joggers.

A seamless workout wardrobe With seamless styles more popular than ever, TriDri has added a new seamless set to its latest range. The Women’s Ribbed Seamless ‘3D Fit’ Multi-Sport Leggings and Bra (TR211 and TR213) are said to take fit and freedom of movement to a new level.