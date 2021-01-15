The TL371, a medium-support sports bra, comes with permanent cup inserts and adjustable crossover elastic back straps, leaving the wearer worry-free and able to focus on hitting those targets.

Available in sizes 2XS–2XL, the Core range comes in seven powerful colourways: black, charcoal grey, navy, deep burgundy, olive green, turquoise blue and hot coral. “When it comes to quality, Tombo never disappoints. Get your hands on this range and see the quality for yourself; something that simply cannot be put into words!” states the brand.

Scoop Neck Tee (TL527) Designed for layering up the core look during warm-ups is the new Scoop Neck Tee, an oversized, super-soft, scoop-neck T-shirt with dropped shoulder seams and dropped tail hem on the back that Tombo says offers “the perfect loose coverage” for a workout. “Made from 68% polyester/28% viscose/4% polyurethane and available in sizes XS–3XL, this garment offers endless decoration possibilities,” promises the brand.

All new Tombo products feature a tear-out label for ease of rebranding. Check out the full Tombo collection on its website.

www.tomboclothing.co.uk