Perfecting print solutions “TheMagicTouch continues to work closely with the major apparel brands in perfecting print solutions for new garments and accessories, with a multitude of different fabric compositions including cotton, polyester, softshell, denim, nylon, canvas and even leather,” it reports.

Jim Nicol, UK managing director, comments: “Garment decorators must consider offering more products and services to their existing clients, which is easy to say, but harder to implement. However, we have proven marketing methods perfected over many years that work, and are affordable and effective in generating sales and enhancing the customer experience.”

Innovation for 2021 includes an improved version of the award-winning WoW 7.8 transfer paper, which TheMagicTouch says is “regarded as the best, affordable option for full-colour transfers for the decoration of many different types of garments and fabrics. In particular, the WoW 7.8 has proved a highly successful solution for decorating windbreakers, softshell and various performance jackets and fabrics with stunning and durable results.”

The company has also introduced a new range of Soft-Metallic flex. Developed to offer the “softest ever” feel of any metallic flex equivalent, it promises “outstanding durability”. It’s available in nine colours on rolls of 500m width and is suitable for all plotters and cutters.