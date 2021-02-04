“If you thought current DTG printing was good, wait until you feast your eyes on the new offering available from Snuggle – the first in the UK and Europe to unleash the printing power and prowess of the OvalJet,” declares the fast-growing print company. “Welcome to the new revolution in DTG!”

DTG printing arsenal The OvalJet has “14 pallets going around in perfect harmony”, reports Snuggle, and uses “revolutionary inks to produce prints closer in quality to screen prints than has ever been digitally achieved before”. Snuggle says the combination of its in-house software technology and the OvalJet produces “mind-blowing speeds”. The OvalJet is easily able to achieve 220 prints an hour, the company reports, taking Snuggle’s total DTG daily printing capacity up to a “staggering 9,000 prints”.

With years of experience in the DTG market, Snuggle is confident that it can cater for all customer requirements, with a printer suited for the correct application, utilising its immense printing capabilities, which now comprises not only Kornit Avalanche HD6 and Atlas printers, but also the new OvalJet.

“You may be just starting out in the DTG market, or looking for a print-on-demand supplier, or maybe you no longer want to screen those long, tedious, multi-colour short runs… It doesn’t matter what your DTG needs are, you now know where to go,” says Snuggle. “The proof is really in the pudding, with prints so good you will want to make sure you are sitting down before you take a look!”

It continues: “This powerful printing arsenal paired with our skilled, passionate print teams means incredible-looking garments printed to the very best standards; printed with enthusiasm and dedication to ensure everyone’s satisfaction.”

Snuggle understands the varied and complex nature of printing for brands and corporations, and already works with rights-holders around the world. The company has done printing for companies such as Disney and Warner Brothers, and is also FAMA-approved.