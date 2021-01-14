Lounge Pants “If in doubt, twin it out!” SF is confident that family twinning will still be massive in the coming year, with its coordinated styles seeing continuously growing demand. One of the styles seeing increasing demand is the highly popular woven Tartan Lounge Pants, fit for the whole family, which is why the brand says it knows its new stretch jersey Lounge Pants for men (SF085), women (SK085) and kids (SM085) are definitely worth taking note of. “Available in navy/white stars and red/white stripes (96% cotton/4% elastane single jersey), and once again collaborating with Larkwood to extend the style down to toddler sizes (LW085), these fun, playful lounge pants are sure to be a hit!” says SF.

Kids’ Cropped Slounge Sweat (SM515) Offering a different take on mini-me style is the new Kids’ Cropped Slounge Sweat, which matches the Women’s Cropped Slounge Sweat (SK515), making for the ultimate mother and daughter fashion twinning. “We’re sure dance and cheer groups will be star-jumping for joy at this product too,” says the brand.

All new styles come with tear-out labels for easy rebranding, and can be found on the SF website.

